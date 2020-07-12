Video of toddler’s rant on Covid-19 lockdown situation goes viral, netizens say ‘relatable’

While many lauded the girl for her honest and adequate expression of emotion, others appreciated the parents for patiently hearing her out and letting her express her feelings. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Shukela) While many lauded the girl for her honest and adequate expression of emotion, others appreciated the parents for patiently hearing her out and letting her express her feelings. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Shukela)

A 4-year-old is now an internet sensation after a video of her pandemic meltdown went viral on various social media platforms, with netizens relating to her situation.

In the now-viral video, Blake McLennan can be seen sobbing in frustration as her favourite restaurants and playground are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The water jug place is shut down which is my favourite place. We can’t go anywhere not even McDonald’s and that’s my favourite restaurant,” the toddler says while sobbing.

Watch the video here:

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

While many lauded the girl for her honest expression of emotion, others appreciated the parents for patiently hearing her out and letting her express her feelings.

Take a look at some of the reaction here:

This baby girl is actually an emotional genius — Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein (@audreyalison) July 9, 2020

Drive thru is boring she’s right — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) July 9, 2020

That baby maybe sad right now but she is going places. Wise little woman. — America, you’re in danger girl… (@OverUnderClover) July 9, 2020

Get this little girl a bouncy house and a happy meal delivered by @UberEats stat! — ANTIFA Chief of Staff (@thenEDIEsaid) July 9, 2020

I think she just questioned the existence of God.☻ — Nobunaga (@YakuzaBosslife) July 10, 2020

A rational and self regulating queen. Wow! I stan. — MAI BOYEGA 🇿🇼 (@Ruariam) July 9, 2020

She’s actually so bright. So aware and well spoken. She’s also very in touch with how she feels. Amazing for just 4 years old ! Good job to her parents. ❤️ — cutie (@tinyikoshereen) July 9, 2020

“The only thing that’s open, is NOTHING”😂😂😂 — Philile (@DrMom_Cooks) July 9, 2020

Exactly she is so emotionally intelligent even in her meltdown — Seke Mutema (@_VaChihera_) July 9, 2020

You can tell that they talk to her AND listen. Her language is highly advanced for her age. — MoneysPenny (@Callen27G) July 9, 2020

I love how her parents aren’t doing that “Just stop crying and eat your food” but are genuinely listening to her voice out her frustrations ♥️♥️😭 — Vutlhari (@Vuvu_M2) July 9, 2020

It’s amazing how articulate kids are with their emotions when their feelings are not invalidated.❤️❤️ — Academic Bae (@its_Ropa) July 9, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd