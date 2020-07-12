scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 12, 2020
COVID19

Video of toddler’s rant on Covid-19 lockdown situation goes viral, netizens say ‘relatable’

In the now-viral video, Blake McLennan can be seen sobbing in frustration as her favourite restaurants and playgrounds are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 7:01:21 pm
4-year-old, meltdown, Toddler, meltdown, Toddler frustrated rant, 4-year-old rant, coronavirus lockdown, COVID-19 lockdown, Trending news, Indian Express news While many lauded the girl for her honest and adequate expression of emotion, others appreciated the parents for patiently hearing her out and letting her express her feelings. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Shukela)

A 4-year-old is now an internet sensation after a video of her pandemic meltdown went viral on various social media platforms, with netizens relating to her situation.

In the now-viral video, Blake McLennan can be seen sobbing in frustration as her favourite restaurants and playground are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The water jug place is shut down which is my favourite place. We can’t go anywhere not even McDonald’s and that’s my favourite restaurant,” the toddler says while sobbing.

Watch the video here:

While many lauded the girl for her honest expression of emotion, others appreciated the parents for patiently hearing her out and letting her express her feelings.

Take a look at some of the reaction here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement