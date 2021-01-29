This 4-year-old’s unusual friendship with a deer is winning hearts online

The picture and the story behind it delighted many on the internet.

A four-year-old boy in Virginia went out for a walk in the woods and came back with an unusual companion- a deer.

Facebook user Stephanie Brown shared an image of her son Dominic, smiling and standing next to a deer and the picture is now winning hearts online.

“Dominic really went outside and brought a deer back…,” Brown wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look here:

According to FOX8 news agency, Brown and her family were vacationing at the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia when Dominic met with his ‘new friend’.

Brown told the news agency that she was taking something out of the fridge when she heard some footsteps.

“I turn my head and there it is. It’s like a little baby deer and him. It wasn’t anything strange for him. It was really weird,” she said.

The picture and the story behind it delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Brown also said that Dominic picked out the name “Flash” for the deer. After clicking a couple of pictures, the Brown asked the 4-year-old to lead the deer back to the woods, which he complied to.