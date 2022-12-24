scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

4-year-old girl gets stuck inside claw machine after attempting to ‘steal’ teddy bears

The girl was urged by her elder sisters to sneak some free teddy bears from a claw machine at a restaurant in Australia.

4-year-old girl gets stuck inside claw machine after attempting to ‘steal’ teddy bears, gaming arcade, games, girl gets stuck in machine, Australia, Queensland, kids, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe four-year-old girl named Poppy from Australia got stuck inside a claw machine at a restaurant in Airlie Beach, Queensland.
When kids go to a gaming arcade to play games, they want to win stuff such as toys and teddy bears. However, it is not easy to win a teddy bear from a claw machine even if the game looks simple to play. A little girl learnt a lesson the hard way when she climbed inside a claw machine to “steal” a teddy bear.

The four-year-old girl named Poppy from Australia got stuck inside a claw machine at a restaurant in Airlie Beach, Queensland, when she climbed into it after being egged on by her elder sisters to nab some free teddy bears. A video from her mother named Melanie Pike shows the hilarious moment when she realised her daughter got stuck inside the machine.

“Thankfully, Melanie and her partner were able to help Poppy safely navigate out of the machine no worse for wear — save for an important life lesson, perhaps. ‘She stole two teddies, which I made her give back to the bar staff to teach her a lesson about stealing,’ Pike told Storyful,” says the caption of the video posted by Now This News.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Posted one day ago, the clip has received more than 2.36 lakh likes.

“Older sister is involved to steal a stuffed toy,” commented a user. “Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes,” said another. “Now that she is stuck, at least get all the toys out before someone gets you out of there,” another netizen joked. “It’s like a scene from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” posted yet another.

