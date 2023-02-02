scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

35 feet humpback whale washes up on New York shore

Over 14 whales have washed up on US shores since December.

Humpback whale found ashore in new york, whales found dead in US west coast, viral whale videos, environment viral news, indian expressOfficials and scientists have been trying to figure out the reason behind the mysterious death of the whales for the last two months.
Listen to this article
35 feet humpback whale washes up on New York shore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Marine scientists and environmentalists have been baffled as another whale has washed up on the shores of the US’s east coast. Since December last year, over 14 whales have been found dead.

On Sunday, the BBC reported, a male humpback whale, measuring up to 35 feet tall, was found on New York’s Lido beach. Don Clavin, the supervisor of Hempstead town in Long Island, told the BBC it one was the biggest whale they have ever seen.

ALSO READ |WATCH: Good Samaritans save juvenile orca stranded on rocks in Alaska

Officials and scientists have been trying to figure out the reason behind the mysterious death of the whales for the last two months. The BBC has reported that a rumour, according to which an offshore wind farm in the area is behind the deaths, has been circulating.

However, officials have maintained there is no evidence to support this claim.

Benjamin Laws, Deputy Chief, Permits and Conservation, NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, said in a media statement, “There is no information supporting that any of the equipment used in support of offshore wind development could directly lead to the death of a whale. There are no known connections between any offshore wind activities and any whale stranding.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

In November 2020, about 100 pilot whales had washed up on the shores of Panadura in Sri Lanka. The villagers raced against time to save the whales by dragging them back to the ocean in an overnight operation. Videos documenting the tireless efforts of the locals had gone viral.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:52 IST
Next Story

Vijay Antony says he is well on the way to recovery after major surgery: ‘The nasal bones and jaw seem to have healed quite well’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close