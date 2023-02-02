35 feet humpback whale washes up on New York shore

Marine scientists and environmentalists have been baffled as another whale has washed up on the shores of the US’s east coast. Since December last year, over 14 whales have been found dead.

On Sunday, the BBC reported, a male humpback whale, measuring up to 35 feet tall, was found on New York’s Lido beach. Don Clavin, the supervisor of Hempstead town in Long Island, told the BBC it one was the biggest whale they have ever seen.

Officials and scientists have been trying to figure out the reason behind the mysterious death of the whales for the last two months. The BBC has reported that a rumour, according to which an offshore wind farm in the area is behind the deaths, has been circulating.

However, officials have maintained there is no evidence to support this claim.

Benjamin Laws, Deputy Chief, Permits and Conservation, NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, said in a media statement, “There is no information supporting that any of the equipment used in support of offshore wind development could directly lead to the death of a whale. There are no known connections between any offshore wind activities and any whale stranding.”

In November 2020, about 100 pilot whales had washed up on the shores of Panadura in Sri Lanka. The villagers raced against time to save the whales by dragging them back to the ocean in an overnight operation. Videos documenting the tireless efforts of the locals had gone viral.