Watch: 3-year-old gets entangled in kite strings, lifted into air during Taiwan festival

Though the little girl was frightened, she suffered no physical injuries following the incident.

People attending a kite festival in Taiwan were left looking on in horror after a three-year-old girl was lifted high into the air after she got entangled in the strings of a gigantic kite.

In a video, which has been widely shared on social media, the girl can be seen suspended in the air while people on the ground quickly try to bring her back down.

According to The Guardian, the girl was attending the kite festival in the seaside town of Nanliao when the incident took place. Fortunately, she was brought down safely and didn’t suffer any physical injuries barring a few scratches on her next.

Watch the video here:

The Mayor of Hsinchu city, Lin Chih-chien later issued a statement and public apology. The statement said that all activities at the site were suspended to ensure public safety due to strong winds.

“The municipal government team expresses its deepest apology to the party concerned and the public. We will review the incident to avoid such an accident from happening again. We will also investigate responsibility and conduct an in-depth review,” the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd