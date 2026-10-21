3-year-old girl dangles from 12th-floor window in China, rescued

A viral video is circulating online depicting a three-year-old child dangling from a window in Zhangping City, located in Fujian Province, China. The incident occurred at approximately 7.48 am on October 17.

According to local media reports, the little girl had climbed through the window’s safety grille, and her head became trapped between the metal bars, preventing her from falling. The video shows her gripping the grille with both hands while the rest of her body hung outside the balcony railings on the twelfth floor.



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The girl was home alone at the time of the incident. Her father was at work, and her mother had gone out to buy groceries after leaving the child asleep. A resident reportedly shared photos of the child dangling outside the apartment railing in the residential complex’s group chat, seeking immediate help.

Security guards and property management staff quickly arrived at the scene and entered the apartment below the girl’s home. Two men in that apartment leaned out of separate windows and used a stool to support her body. Firefighters arrived shortly after to rescue the girl.

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She was then taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination, which revealed no serious injuries.

Users online reacted to the viral video posted on South China Morning Post’s Instagram handle. One user commented, “To be fair one may think the toddler would be totally safe with those bars … I hope all are ok including the mum. And thank goodness for the efforts and agility of these good people.”

Another user commented, “Why are kids so obsessed with putting themselves in life threatening situations?? As soon as a parent turns their back for only like 5 seconds, best believe that kid is running head first into danger. (I’m just talking generally, not this specific situation. This is just straight up child neglect).”

A third user said, “Firefighters came before the parents from grocery shop? How far is the grocery shop?”