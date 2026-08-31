13-year-old girl with no coding background makes parenting app with AI, earns Rs 2.2 lakh in 3 days

A 13-year-old girl in China earned 18,000 yuan (around Rs 2.2 lakh) in three days after developing an artificial intelligence-powered app that helps parents supervise their children while they study.

Zhu Shuhan, a Grade 2 student at a school in Shanghai, developed the app—called Zai Chang, or “On Site”—despite having no formal programming background. She began using AI only last year, the South China Morning Post reported.

Shuhan showcased the app at a national AI product marketing competition held in Hangzhou from August 21 to 23. She won the third prize, along with 5,000 yuan, after her app received 90 orders and generated sales worth 18,000 yuan during the three-day competition.