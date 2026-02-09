‘3 kilos of gold every year’: This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix’s Desi Bling

Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani national and the wife of Indian-origin billionaire Satish Sanpal, has taken the Internet by storm after she revealed that her husband buys her 3 kgs of gold every year. Tabinda made the revelation in the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming reality show Desi Bling.
The show follows the lavish lives of affluent Indians living in Dubai. The cast includes actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, as well as well-known business personalities such as Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, and Satish Sanpal, founder of Anax Holding.
The teaser showcases the scale of luxury and spectacle revolving around the extravagant lifestyles of Dubai’s high-profile Indian community. One of the most talked-about moments features Tabinda Sanpal speaking candidly about her husband’s fondness for gold.
“Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year,” Tabinda revealed in the trailer.
Watch here:
Born in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Satish Sanpal currently serves as chairman of Anax Holding, a conglomerate with interests spanning Dubai’s real estate sector, financial markets, hospitality and media.
He is married to Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani national, and the couple has a one-year-old daughter, Isabella. The couple previously grabbed attention on social media after gifting their toddler daughter a custom-made pink Rolls-Royce.
Speaking to Curly Tales’ Kamya Jani last year, the billionaire opened up about his early struggles and how he left India with just Rs 80,000 to start his business venture in Dubai at 15. “My mom gave me Rs 80,000. I used to trust people and give them credit, and they wouldn’t return that money. I have been cheated a lot,” he said.
Reports said that Prakash Raj has left Prabhas-Triptii Dimri-starrer Spirit after a fight with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, mirroring Deepika Padukone's exit earlier.