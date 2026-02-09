‘3 kilos of gold every year’: This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix’s Desi Bling

Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani national and the wife of Indian-origin billionaire Satish Sanpal, has taken the Internet by storm after she revealed that her husband buys her 3 kgs of gold every year. Tabinda made the revelation in the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming reality show Desi Bling.

The show follows the lavish lives of affluent Indians living in Dubai. The cast includes actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, as well as well-known business personalities such as Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, and Satish Sanpal, founder of Anax Holding.

The teaser showcases the scale of luxury and spectacle revolving around the extravagant lifestyles of Dubai’s high-profile Indian community. One of the most talked-about moments features Tabinda Sanpal speaking candidly about her husband’s fondness for gold.