‘3 kilos of gold every year’: This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix’s Desi Bling

"Desi Bling" show follows the lavish lives of affluent Indians living in Dubai.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 02:44 PM IST
Netflix Desi Bling"Desi Bling" follows the lavish lives of affluent Indians living in Dubai (Image source: @tabinda.sanpal/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani national and the wife of Indian-origin billionaire Satish Sanpal, has taken the Internet by storm after she revealed that her husband buys her 3 kgs of gold every year. Tabinda made the revelation in the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming reality show Desi Bling.

The show follows the lavish lives of affluent Indians living in Dubai. The cast includes actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, as well as well-known business personalities such as Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, and Satish Sanpal, founder of Anax Holding.

The teaser showcases the scale of luxury and spectacle revolving around the extravagant lifestyles of Dubai’s high-profile Indian community. One of the most talked-about moments features Tabinda Sanpal speaking candidly about her husband’s fondness for gold.

“Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year,” Tabinda revealed in the trailer.

Watch here:

Who is Satish Sanpal?

Born in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Satish Sanpal currently serves as chairman of Anax Holding, a conglomerate with interests spanning Dubai’s real estate sector, financial markets, hospitality and media.

Also Read | ‘Ratan Tata made me an offer I couldn’t deny’: Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani opens up about a call from his ‘friend’

He is married to Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani national, and the couple has a one-year-old daughter, Isabella. The couple previously grabbed attention on social media after gifting their toddler daughter a custom-made pink Rolls-Royce.

Speaking to Curly Tales’ Kamya Jani last year, the billionaire opened up about his early struggles and how he left India with just Rs 80,000 to start his business venture in Dubai at 15. “My mom gave me Rs 80,000. I used to trust people and give them credit, and they wouldn’t return that money. I have been cheated a lot,” he said.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
prakash raj g
Exclusive | Prakash Raj rubbishes reports of his exit from Prabhas' Spirit after argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Nonsense speculation'
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings have now begun biting govts
David Dhawan
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Apple readies major iOS 26.4 update with AI-powered Siri overhaul: Report
Apple Event 2024
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
David Dhawan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her,
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement