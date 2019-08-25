26-pound tabby cat becomes internet’s new darling

A jumbo-sized cat has taken the internet by storm when an animal shelter in USA put him up for adoption. The 2-year-old tabby cat, Mr B or BeeJay, became the new internet darling after Philadelphia’s Morris Animal Refuge shared his story on social media.

The social media campaign to find a home for the 26-pound cat has gone viral. “He’s a chonk of a chonk,” the viral tweet said. “He redefines the term. … Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

With Mr B’s increasing popularity, people seeking more information on the tabby crashed the shelter’s website. But with the love and affection Mr B garnered over the post, he will have no trouble finding the “purrfect” home. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions:

I just submitted an adoption request! I LOVE HIMS! 😍😍😍😍🐱🐱🐱🐱😍😍😍😍 — Lala King (@LalaKin38516267) August 22, 2019

If I could have him, I would absolutely ask his permission to rename him Totoro… — Tim Lentz (@librarytim) August 22, 2019

are you sure this isn’t…a baby cougar or something? — Michele R. (@rasorian) August 23, 2019

i would die for him — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) August 22, 2019

I can’t afford that much lasagna — Northside Baseball (@nsbbcom) August 22, 2019

They should have to sign a contract that they will make an Instagram page for him so we can all follow along.

— Kruel Summer (@kristy_joy) August 23, 2019

Please require his adopter to periodically post pics of this big sweetie on Twitter — Gafas Groucho (@GafasGroucho) August 22, 2019