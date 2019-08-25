26-pound tabby cat becomes internet’s new darling

Toggle Menu
The 2-year-old tabby cat, Mr B or BeeJay, became the new internet darling after Philadelphia's Morris Animal Refuge shared his story on social media.

The social media campaign to find a home for the 26-pound cat has gone viral.  

A jumbo-sized cat has taken the internet by storm when an animal shelter in USA put him up for adoption. The 2-year-old tabby cat, Mr B or BeeJay, became the new internet darling after Philadelphia’s Morris Animal Refuge shared his story on social media.

The social media campaign to find a home for the 26-pound cat has gone viral.  “He’s a chonk of a chonk,” the viral tweet said. “He redefines the term. … Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

With Mr B’s increasing popularity, people seeking more information on the tabby crashed the shelter’s website. But with the love and affection Mr B garnered over the post, he will have no trouble finding the “purrfect” home. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions:

