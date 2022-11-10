scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Watch: 23-year-old marathoner sets record, plants over 23,000 tree saplings in 24 hours!

Canadian Antoine Moses, also an environmentalist, has created a new Guinness World Record for “most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours”.

Deforestation is one of the leading causes of global warming. In a bid to reverse some of the effects of climate change, a 23-year-old from Canada is planting thousands of trees to revive forests. A video of his record-breaking efforts is going viral on Twitter, after it was shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Wednesday.

Last year in July, Antoine Moses, an environmentalist and marathon runner from Quebec in Canada, planted 23,060 tree saplings within 24 hours.

With this, he created a Guinness World Record for “most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours”. He broke the previous record of planting 15,170 trees which was held by another Canadian, Kenny Chaplin, in 2001.

In the now viral clip, which has been viewed over 1.7 million times, Moses can be seen continuously bending and digging a hole and planting saplings in a jiffy. Planting 23,060 trees means planting 16 trees per minute.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “A dedicated individual, who is concerned about the environment. Wish people become like him to some extent for the coming generation. Thanks”.

Another person remarked, “Wonderful to hear and see this kind of record-breaking work. How many of these trees will actually grow big, healthy and survive too should be tracked, after the planting.”

In conversation with Global News, Moses said that he was supported by a crew of six people in this endeavour. Over the years, Moses claims to have planted more than 1.3 million plants across Canada.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:28:49 pm
