Priced at nearly Rs 20,000, this 23 karat ‘gold biryani’ is baffling people online

A restaurant in Dubai has taken their biriyani recipe a notch higher by serving it with 23 karats of edible gold. Pictures of the ‘Gold biriyani’ are now making the rounds on the internet, baffling netizens.

Priced at 1000 Dirhams (INR 19,694), the Royal Gold Biryani is reportedly Dubai’s most expensive biryani, according to Dubai’s Bombay Borough, the restaurant which serves the delicacy.

The elaborate platter is served on a gold plate and comes with three different rice options — biryani rice, keema rice, and white and saffron rice.

The rice is accompanied by baby potatoes, boiled eggs, mint, roasted cashew, pomegranate and fried onion, and is also complemented by a variety of sauces, curries and raitas.

And finally, the delicacy is topped with a variety of grilled meat, decorated in an edible gold leaf.

Take a look here:

Bombay Borough’s post on Instagram prompted several reactions online. While the dish impressed many, others didn’t consider it “real biriyani”. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, a Pakistani man shared a photo of ‘Strawbiryani’, regular biryani with meat but garnished with strawberries on Twitter, which did not sit well with many on the internet.