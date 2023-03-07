22-year-old self-taught South African artist uses makeup to paint stunning portraits

There is no limit to what can be used to constitute art and here is a video that perfectly showcases this. A man used makeup to recreate a portrait of a woman that he had painted and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Ricollin, a 22-year-old self-taught artist from South Africa, had earlier painted the portrait using charcoal. Then he decided to recreate the charcoal drawing with makeup. Firstly, he started by using lipstick and then highlighted the portrait with a lip liner pen. Then he used blue nail polish and gold body shimmer to finish the portrait. “Recreating my charcoal drawing with lipstick, lipliner, nail polish and body shimmer,” Ricollin captioned the video.

Posted Monday, the video has amassed more than 1.80 lakh views.

“You’re amazing and I adore your art so much!” commented a user. “You just got me inspired to draw again,” said another. “Great use for expired makeup honestly, so nothing goes to waste,” posted a third.

In another video posted in February, Ricollin painted Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa using makeup. He used eyeliner for the darker shades and different lipsticks for the other shades. Then adding some gold body shimmer and eyeshadow, he completed the stunning painting.

“Ur unique…i am art teacher but never seen anyone working like this,” a user had commented. “Damn you did an awesome job, it looks better than the original! Keep up the good work!” another netizen said.