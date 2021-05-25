‘Goosebumps’: Pink and daughter Willow stun audience with acrobatic performance at Billboard Music Awards

The duo was seen swinging from side to side and was even hug upside down, throughout the performance.

American singer-songwriter Pink and her daughter Willow enthralled the audience with an acrobatic performance of their duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

The 9-year-old joined her pop star mother on stage for a breathtaking duet performance of the track, while being suspended in the air. The duo was seen swinging from side to side and was even hug upside down, throughout the performance.

goosebumps witnessing this mother-daughter collab! 💜 how great was Willow Sage Hart on the #BBMAs stage?! pic.twitter.com/FNqen5k39a — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

As the song came to a close, the mother-daughter duo shared a hug and high-five before Willow left the stage.

Take a look here:

The 41-year-old singer also received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, becoming one of the 10 artists to ever win the honour, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the performance here:

@Pink and Willow what a beautiful performance 💖

Loved it 💖💞 — Mickey Parks💜 (@MickeyParks18) May 24, 2021

that performance was so amazing 🥺 one of the best. — jan⁷🧈 STREAM BUTTER I MISS BTS (@ABYSSOCLOCK) May 24, 2021

Beautiful performance!! — ⟭⟬Tanja🧈 BTS OT⁷ FOREVER!⟬⟭ (@tsc0130) May 24, 2021

Omg I loved this performance so much!! Really an icon!!!! — Ale⁷ ⟭⟬𖧵💛🧈 (@AleR1367) May 24, 2021

I almost cried because it was so beautiful and you could see Pink just BEAMING with pride💙 I loved it — Atallah (Blu) Shabazz (@blu_suedeshoes) May 24, 2021

Pink kills it as a performer, but even more so as a mom. <3 — WTFOikawa (@wtf_oikawa) May 24, 2021

That was the sweetest thing ever!💖 — 🌼Julie🌼 (@JulieHooligan1) May 24, 2021

Brought tears to my eyes. It was beautiful . Willow is on her way to be a superstar . Counting days to see @Pink in concert again! Rock on! 🤘 — Janine Ainscow (@j9patriots) May 24, 2021

I feel you — Stream All I Know So Far! 🤘 (@NathanDeNeptuno) May 24, 2021

Even though she has been a star for decades, @Pink is still one of the most underrated performers of my lifetime. #Allhailpink — waytogosparky1 (@waytogosparky1) May 24, 2021

ICONIC P!NK 💘 iloveyou so much! — autumn 💜 (@AltheaIsagan) May 24, 2021

Back in December, the nine-year-old had joined her mother to sing “The Christmas Song“ on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong”.