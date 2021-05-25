scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

‘Goosebumps’: Pink and daughter Willow stun audience with acrobatic performance at Billboard Music Awards

The 9-year-old Willow joined her pop star mother Pink on stage for a breathtaking duet performance while being suspended in the air.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2021 6:50:16 pm
2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink and daughter acrobatic performance, Pink and daughter Willow Billboard Music Awards performance, Pink and daughter perform at Billboard Music Awards, Pink and daughter areal performance viral video, Pink and daughter Willow Cover Me in Sunshine performance, Cover Me in Sunshine duet, Cover Me in Sunshine billboard music award performance, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe duo was seen swinging from side to side and was even hug upside down, throughout the performance.

American singer-songwriter Pink and her daughter Willow enthralled the audience with an acrobatic performance of their duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

The 9-year-old joined her pop star mother on stage for a breathtaking duet performance of the track, while being suspended in the air. The duo was seen swinging from side to side and was even hug upside down, throughout the performance.

As the song came to a close, the mother-daughter duo shared a hug and high-five before Willow left the stage.

Take a look here:

The 41-year-old singer also received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, becoming one of the 10 artists to ever win the honour, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Take a look at some of the reactions to the performance here:

Back in December, the nine-year-old had joined her mother to sing “The Christmas Song“ on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x