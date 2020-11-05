People share memes and jokes while waiting for results of key states in US presidential polls

Results in key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin are awaited as ballot counting is underway.

As the record number of mail-in and early in-person votes delayed the results of the 2020 US presidential election, people have been sharing memes and jokes on social media about how they feel.

The counting of these votes that have been cast before polling day has meant the entire nation and world has had to wait much longer for the result. There has been a change in how ballots can be cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While results in key states like Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin are awaited, here’s how people have been reacting to the wait for the result:

Only person on earth who can save donald trump now….#USElections@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/wSFyUt3hTc — Vishal Jha (@Vishal_jha4) November 5, 2020

Looks like #USElections are gonna have a #SuperOver too…xD.

It’s so close and intresting!! — Animesh Kumar (@anime_mesh) November 4, 2020

Here’s an updated analysis of where we are in the #USElections pic.twitter.com/SQPmP9QAWO — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) November 4, 2020

I’m not even an american citizen.. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png but waiting for the #USElections result

like waiting for my exam results 😆#Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/m2b5GnVt4b — राjeev 🇮🇳🚩 (@RajeevTiwariIND) November 4, 2020

Mexico and Canada watching the US like. #USElections pic.twitter.com/KwupcoHpb5 — Aaron Gonzalez (@daaman81) November 4, 2020

A day after the voting closed in the US, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory. With 264 projected Electoral College votes, Biden needs just six more to win the race to the White House. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally.

