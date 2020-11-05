scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls

People share memes and jokes while waiting for results of key states in US presidential polls

The counting of mail-in votes and early votes has meant the entire nation and world has had to wait much longer for the result of the US presidential election.

New Delhi | November 5, 2020 11:48:21 am
US election, US election results memes, 2020 US election results, result delay memes, Donald Trump Joe Biden, US presidential election, US election results, US election result delay, US election live, Trending news, Indian Express news.Results in key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin are awaited as ballot counting is underway.

As the record number of mail-in and early in-person votes delayed the results of the 2020 US presidential election, people have been sharing memes and jokes on social media about how they feel.

The counting of these votes that have been cast before polling day has meant the entire nation and world has had to wait much longer for the result. There has been a change in how ballots can be cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While results in key states like Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin are awaited, here’s how people have been reacting to the wait for the result:

A day after the voting closed in the US, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory. With 264 projected Electoral College votes, Biden needs just six more to win the race to the White House. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 05: Latest News

Advertisement