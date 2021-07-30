scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Cat glued to television as gymnasts perform at Tokyo Olympics, tries to catch them. Watch

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, a tabby cat was caught completely immersed onto the television as one of the gymnastics events was going on at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 3:22:59 pm
The ongoing Tokyo Olympics has caught the attention of everyone around the world and a video of a cat curiously watching one of the sporting events on television shows even animals are not immune to the games.

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, a tabby cat was caught completely immersed onto the television as one of the gymnastics events was going on at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The fifty-four-second video opens with the feline having its eyes fixed on a gymnast performing on a horizontal bar, in the artistic gymnast event.

As another participant appears on screen, the cat tries to touch the gymnast performing on uneven bars, through the television screen.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Since being shared on Twitter by @humorandanimals, the video has managed to garner over 8 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, a child gained internet stardom after a video of her mimicking Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s winning moment went viral on social media.

