Cat glued to television as gymnasts perform at Tokyo Olympics, tries to catch them. Watch

Since being shared on Twitter by @humorandanimals, the video has managed to garner over 8 million views.

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics has caught the attention of everyone around the world and a video of a cat curiously watching one of the sporting events on television shows even animals are not immune to the games.

In a video that is now making rounds on the internet, a tabby cat was caught completely immersed onto the television as one of the gymnastics events was going on at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The fifty-four-second video opens with the feline having its eyes fixed on a gymnast performing on a horizontal bar, in the artistic gymnast event.

As another participant appears on screen, the cat tries to touch the gymnast performing on uneven bars, through the television screen.

Check this out | Team USA’s face mask at Olympics sparks debates, memes and jokes

Since being shared on Twitter by @humorandanimals, the video has managed to garner over 8 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Awwww helping the gymnast 🤸♀️! pic.twitter.com/2t6WvPAsbL — Barbara Donato (@BarbaraDonato17) July 28, 2021

Kitty is just trying to help…giving gymnasts a little nudge to help them spin all the way around the bars. And helping as a spotter for balance beam.

What a wonderful kitty. 😹😹 — Samantha Kingston 😷🇺🇸 (@SamanthaKings14) July 29, 2021

looked like the cat was trying to hold her on the balance beam so she wouldn’t fall — Elizabeth🎠 (@andmybigfeet) July 28, 2021

I’m thinking Cats Watching the Olympics should be a new Olympic event! They will probably get move viewers! — SleepsWithDogs (@SleepsWithDogs1) July 29, 2021

That’s a very sport Loving cat. A little distracting for others trying to watch though. LOL — Liz Peart (@PeartLiz) July 29, 2021

Kitty’s spotting for them so they don’t get hurt. — GerriN 🥃 (@GERRI53N) July 28, 2021

I would prefer to watch the Cat Olympics. — Skull-Guy (@SSwantic) July 28, 2021

A helping push. — Craig N. Williamson (@CraigyNdot) July 28, 2021

The two-paw action killed me 😂 — fahrenheit enjoyer (@Sourpower13) July 28, 2021

All those athletes look like little jumping mice to this cat 😂😂😉😇 — GerlindeFreeb&& (@GerlindeFree) July 28, 2021

Awww, she’s just giving them a helping paw. 😋 — Jeri Brown (@canladyj) July 28, 2021

He’s giving them a push 😭💖 — R-Freak (@rfreak_) July 29, 2021

OK. We need to watch gymnastics lol.

Clearly the Olympics is for the entire family — Naomi Mutua 🐾❤️ (@AKenyanGirl) July 29, 2021

Recently, a child gained internet stardom after a video of her mimicking Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s winning moment went viral on social media.