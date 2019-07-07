Toggle Menu
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Google Doodle marks eighth edition of tournament final

From bringing down formidable players to promising an exciting finish, both the soccer teams -- The United States and The Netherlands -- have encapsulated the audience in this year's tournament.

While the United States defeated hosts France in the quarterfinals before going past England in the semis, The Netherlands, defeated Italy in the quarters and then brought down Sweden in the semis. (Source: Google Doodle)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Google Doodle: The eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finishes on Sunday. Celebrating the 25 days of the exciting tournament, Google has published a doodle to pay ode to players of the United States and the Netherlands ahead of their face off in the final of FIFA Women’s World Cup today.

FILE PHOTO: The FIFA trophy of the Women’s FIFA World Cup is seen before the announcement ceremony for the Women’s FIFA World Cup 2019 at their headquarters in Zurich March 19, 2015. (REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo)

While the United States defeated hosts France in the quarterfinals before going past England in the semis, the Netherlands defeated Italy in the quarters and then brought down Sweden in the semis.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final is scheduled to be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 60,000 and it is expected to be packed to the brim when the United States and the Netherlands clash on Sunday at 8.30 pm (IST).

The prize money for the tournament this year is $30 million, of which $4 million is awarded to the champions. While FIFA has doubled the prize money since the 2015 World Cup in Canada, it remains a fraction of the $400 million that was awarded during the 2018 Men’s World Cup. The prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar will be $440 million, according to news agency Associated Press.

