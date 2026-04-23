Watch: 200 tourists trapped atop Rio de Janeiro’s iconic peak as police launch gang raid

As gunshots echoed from below, guides instructed the tourists to stay low and remain where they were (Image source: @DailyLoud/X)

Over 200 tourists were left stranded on a popular hiking trail in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro after gunfire broke out during a police raid. According to People, the incident took place on April 20, and the raid targeted a suspected gang.

The BBC reported that tourists had set out before dawn to reach Morro Dois Irmãos, a popular viewpoint overlooking Ipanema Beach. However, as they gathered at the cliff to watch the sunrise, authorities launched a raid in the Vidigal favela below to nab alleged members of the Comando Vermelho criminal organisation believed to be hiding in the area, the report added.