Watch: 200 tourists trapped atop Rio de Janeiro’s iconic peak as police launch gang raid

Tourists had set out before dawn to reach Morro Dois Irmãos, a popular viewpoint overlooking Ipanema Beach.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 23, 2026 11:28 AM IST
200 tourists stuck Rio de Janeiro tourist spotAs gunshots echoed from below, guides instructed the tourists to stay low and remain where they were (Image source: @DailyLoud/X)
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Over 200 tourists were left stranded on a popular hiking trail in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro after gunfire broke out during a police raid. According to People, the incident took place on April 20, and the raid targeted a suspected gang.

The BBC reported that tourists had set out before dawn to reach Morro Dois Irmãos, a popular viewpoint overlooking Ipanema Beach. However, as they gathered at the cliff to watch the sunrise, authorities launched a raid in the Vidigal favela below to nab alleged members of the Comando Vermelho criminal organisation believed to be hiding in the area, the report added.

The raid involved prosecutors from Bahia along with Civil Police forces from both Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

As gunshots echoed from below, guides instructed the tourists to stay low and remain where they were for safety, preventing anyone from descending the trail.

The now-viral video showed dozens of people sitting on the ground at the summit. At the same time, a police helicopter circled overhead, and gunfire could be heard in the background.

“We had waited for sunrise and, suddenly, the guides asked us to sit down, and we started hearing gunshots,” Portuguese tourist Matilda Oliveiro told TV Globo. “It’s always scary, but it was controlled as much as possible.”

Watch here:

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The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “200 tourists trapped is no small situation; that’s a full-scale evacuation problem in an area that’s already difficult to access,” a user wrote. “Countries like this are terrible; you literally have to walk on eggshells. Jamaica, they’ll rob you if you wander off the resort, Mexico, you’ll pay the cartel a tax essentially, i mean the list goes on,” another user commented.

 

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