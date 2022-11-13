scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

20-year-old UK lad breaks world record by solving 6,931 Rubik’s Cubes in 24 hours

George Scholey solved 6,931 Rubik’s Cubes from 8 am on November 9 to 8 am on November 10, 2022.

The Rubik’s Cube is considered one of the toughest combination puzzles in the world. It takes people hours to solve one Rubik’s Cube puzzle. However, George Scholey, 20, from the UK broke a Guinness World Record by solving 6,931 Rubik’s Cubes within 24 hours.

Scholey broke the previous record held by Eric Limeback from Canada who solved 5,800 cubes in 24 hours back in 2013. While the UK lad solved one Rubik’s Cube in 12 seconds on average, Limeback averaged 14.89 seconds per solve.

Scholey, who is considered one of the best speedcubers in the world, achieved this feat by tirelessly solving the rotating cubes from 8 am on November 9 to 8 am on November 10, 2022. He recorded this attempt through a live-streamed video which is now posted on his YouTube account in parts.

Commenting on his live stream recording, a YouTube user wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!! this was amazing to watch, the set-up was also so professional haha. this record is probably one of the hardest records I have ever seen before, i really admire your endurance and strength.”

Talking about how physically and mentally challenging the record-breaking attempt was, Scholey said: “The hardest part of the record was hitting the 12 hours mark. I felt pretty drained and everyone else was so excited. They were celebrating, saying ‘you’re on mark to break the record’. But then I was like: it’s only 12 hours.” He also added, “In the end, I think I did the best that I could. I’m just happy to have broken the record by quite a lot.”

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 06:46:14 pm
