Friday, Dec 16, 2022

20-year-old Iranian breaks world’s shortest man record. See how tall he measures

The previous record holder was 36-year-old Edward ‘Niño’ Hernandez from Colombia who measured 70.21 cm.

World's shortest man, Iranian man breaks world's shortest man world record, Guinness World Records, Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, Iran, Edward ‘Niño’ Hernandez from Colombia, shortest man alive, viral, trending, Indian ExpressAfshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh has broken the record of the world’s shortest man as he measures 65.24 cm (2 feet 1.6 inches).

A 20-year-old in Iran has broken the record of the world’s shortest man as he measures 65.24 cm (2 feet 1.6 inches) beating the previous record holder by almost 7 centimetres. Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh was born on July 13, 2002, and was discovered in a remote village located in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran.

Ghaderzadeh left his home in Iran for the first time and flew to Dubai with his parents recently at the Guinness World Records office to verify the record. His measurements were taken three times over the course of 24 hours, resulting in the accurate record height, the Guinness World Records shared on its website. The Guinness World Records also shared a video of Ghaderzadeh on YouTube Thursday.

Ghaderzadeh visited the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai. Growing up, his local school refused to teach him so he had to be tutored at home. In anticipation of setting a new world record, he visited a barber in Dubai for a quick shave and trim and a tailor to have his suit altered. His three-piece suit is made for a 2-3-year-old child and needed adjusting.

“Congratulations, wish him a healthy and happy life,” a user commented on YouTube. “We should get another photo with the shortest and the tallest people together,” suggested another. “It seems he has a very generous and kind personality,” shared a third.

Ghaderzadeh can speak both Kurdish and Persian, using the Farsi dialect. He was born with a body weight of 700 g (1.5 lb) and has grown now to almost 6.5 kg (14.3 lb).

The man is well-versed in using a smartphone, despite finding it difficult to carry, the Guinness World Records website states. “Phones in general are heavy to use for a long time, yet I still manage,” he is quoted as saying. The house he lives in is modest, and although his family works hard, they sometimes struggle to provide enough for his living expenses, medication and treatment.

He spends most of his days watching cartoons and, more recently, scrolling through social media. He has a friend who helps him communicate with followers on his Instagram account @mohamadghaderzadeh_official, the Guinness World Records wrote.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:12:49 pm
