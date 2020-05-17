After 700 days in foster care, 2-year-old gets adopted after court hearing on Zoom

In the 1.44-minute clip, the family can be seen sitting together on the couch during the Zoom hearing. (Source: Twitter) In the 1.44-minute clip, the family can be seen sitting together on the couch during the Zoom hearing. (Source: Twitter)

Amid the gloomy atmosphere across nations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of a two-year-old girl has brought in some cheer among netizens ever since the story of little Isla went viral. Evan and Cayela Moody of Jacksonville from Florida, US, adopted little Isla, who they have been fostering since she was seven-days old. The girl was adopted after spending 700 days in foster care.

While the couple applied for adoption way back in February this year, the procedure could not be followed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, when the courts resumed, the adoption appeal was processed and the hearing was taken up on video conferencing app Zoom, stated a Huffingtonpost.com report.

“We knew in February that it was pretty much a certainty that she was going to be with us forever,” Evan told “Good Morning America” in an interview. “But the actual adoption ceremony itself and decree were on hold indefinitely at that point,” he said.

Watch the video here:

This 2-year-old got adopted by her foster family via Zoom💖 https://t.co/sTpBQVI3QU pic.twitter.com/ElAF88S3R4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2020

A video of the celebration followed by the adoption was shared by “Good Morning America” and has gone viral ever since.

In the 1.44-minute clip, the family can be seen sitting together on the couch during the Zoom hearing and later celebrating as dozens of cars paraded outside their home to congratulate them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd