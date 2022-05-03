Watch: Excited to see mother as bride, 2-year-old boy runs down the aisle to greet her

First look videos of the brides are always special. Seeing their loved ones getting emotional, shedding tears of joy make for precious memories. Now, a similar moment is going viral when a little boy couldn’t contain himself seeing his mother as a bride. The adorable moment has tugged at the heartstrings of millions of people online, who can’t stop gushing over him.

Kristie Mihelich recently tied the knot with Bobby in presence of her family and friends. Alongside her husband, it was her 2-year-old son Pierson standing at the altar. When the music started playing and it was time for her to enter, little did she anticipate her son would be walking her down the aisle.

As Canon in D played in the background, the little boy wearing a blue vest coat over a white shirt with a black bowtie was seen in awe as his father wiped a tear rolling down his cheek. Then as soon as the bride entered, the toddler was seen overjoyed screaming in excitement, “Hey, Mom!”

He then stretched his arms out and started to run down the aisle to greet his mother, as everyone laughed at the boy’s reaction. The bride, moved by her son’s sudden outburst of love, bent over to hold his hand, managing her bouquet. Then along with her brother, the bride walked to the altar holding the hands of her baby.

As the footage went viral across social media sites, many while congratulating the couple remarked on the boy’s reaction. Talking to Today’s Parents, the newlywed woman said her wedding was postponed owing to the pandemic. The couple met as business partners, then fell in love and said they always wanted their son to be the ring-bearer at the wedding.

“It was the sweetest thing on the entire planet,” the woman said of the moment. “I literally could have gone home right then and been so happy with my wedding.”

While some wondered if the boy saw the moment during rehearsal dinner, the woman explained it was totally spontaneous. “The night before, we had the rehearsal dinner (and) he was screaming bloody murder and he just wasn’t having it, so I had my brother-in-law take him outside and walk around,” she explained.

And while people loved the now-viral moment, Mihelich said they almost missed capturing it. According to Yahoo News, her brother-in-law excitedly jumped right in front of the professional cameraman while it was happening and the videographer did not get a recording of the moment.

Luckily, the couple’s niece captured the moment on her phone from the guest area. It was her video posted on TikTok that took social media by storm.