2-year-old boy imitates all the steps of Norwegian dance crew Quick Style. Watch adorable video

Even if you are not that active on social media, chances are that you know about the Norwegian dance crew Quick Style since they routinely take Instagram by storm with their viral dance videos. Their choreography for songs like ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ at a wedding went insanely viral.

People all over the world, including celebrities, copied their dance steps and posted these videos on social media. Such has been their craze that even a two-year-old boy is enthralled by them. A now-viral video of a boy named Adam, imitating the dance steps of Quick Style was posted on Instagram. The young boy’s dance routine is winning over the netizens globally.

The video was posted by a woman named Asma Khawar Khawaja on October 23 and it has received more than 9.63 lakh views so far. The boy in the video is Khawaja’s nephew. He loves to watch Quick Style on TV and knows all their steps by heart.

“I present to you QuickAdam. Quick Styles biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body. He plays quickstyles video on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shout out from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day, please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asma Khawar Khawaja (@asmakhawarkhawaja)

The members of the dance group William Gamborg, Egil Mikael and Bilal Malik also reacted to the video.

“Hahahaha so cuteee,” commented an Instagram user. “Haha this is the best,” said another. “Hahahah Amazing! The kid has religiously followed all the steps, Loved it,” wrote a third. Another one said, “He’s going to be a good dancer..Actually he is.”

Quick Style was founded in 2006 by Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik. They also won the Norwegian version of America’s Got Talent in 2009 called Norske Talenter.