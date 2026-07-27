2 men buy tickets to Seattle’s 605-foot Space Needle, jump off observation deck. Watch

Two men in Seattle have grabbed attention after they jumped from the iconic 605-foot Space Needle. The incident unfolded on Friday around 8.50 pm after the duo entered the popular tourist location using valid admission tickets.
According to ABC News, the CCTV footage showed the two men visiting the Space Needle’s top observation deck before entering a restroom. When they emerged a short while later, they were wearing helmets.
The Seattle Police Department said the men then sprinted towards the edge of the observation deck, climbed over the tall glass safety barrier, and leapt from the 605-foot landmark. They successfully deployed parachutes during their descent.
Watch here:
Police say two men climbed over the glass barrier at Seattle’s iconic Space Needle, flipped over the edge, and BASE jumped from the 605-foot-tall landmark before parachuting safely to the ground. pic.twitter.com/v61fMe273A
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Short jumping like this is not for the timid or inexperienced. You need to have done lots of training and the parachutes have to be specially made for these kind of jumps. I wonder if they were charged for trespass, unauthorized use, etc,” a user wrote.
“Somewhere there’s a Space Needle security review meeting happening right now that is not going well,” another user commented. “The wind should have blown their parachutes right to the police station,” a third user reacted.
Although high glass walls surround the observation deck, it remains open to the sky, allowing the jump to be carried out despite the obvious dangers, the report added.
The report also stated that security personnel were unable to identify where the men landed, and officers who responded to the scene could not locate them.
The Space Needle, one of Seattle’s most recognisable landmarks and a major tourist attraction, had not responded to requests for comment as of Saturday, the report said.