2 men buy tickets to Seattle’s 605-foot Space Needle, jump off observation deck. Watch

Security personnel were unable to identify where the men landed, and officers who responded to the scene could not locate them (Photo: @Breaking911/X)

Two men in Seattle have grabbed attention after they jumped from the iconic 605-foot Space Needle. The incident unfolded on Friday around 8.50 pm after the duo entered the popular tourist location using valid admission tickets.

According to ABC News, the CCTV footage showed the two men visiting the Space Needle’s top observation deck before entering a restroom. When they emerged a short while later, they were wearing helmets.

Delpoy parachutes during their descent

The Seattle Police Department said the men then sprinted towards the edge of the observation deck, climbed over the tall glass safety barrier, and leapt from the 605-foot landmark. They successfully deployed parachutes during their descent.