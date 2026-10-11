19-year-old raises $10 mn for AI startup after 15 universities reject him

Yadegari attracted widespread attention in April 2025 when he revealed that 15 of the 18 universities he applied to had rejected him (Photo: Fortune)

American entrepreneur Zach Yadegari, who made headlines after revealing that 15 of the 18 universities he applied to had rejected him, has raised $10 million for his latest artificial intelligence startup, Persona, at just 19.

Yadegari, best known as the co-founder of calorie-tracking app Cal AI, has already built and sold two businesses. His latest venture comes months after fitness platform MyFitnessPal acquired Cal AI in March 2026.

According to the website TechCrunch, Persona’s $10 million funding round was led by Vine Ventures, with participation from Z Fellows founder Cory Levy and Collective Global.

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From college rejections to building successful businesses

Yadegari, who grew up on Long Island, New York, began learning computer programming at the age of seven. He developed an interest in technology early and went on to start several businesses while still in school.