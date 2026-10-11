19-year-old raises $10 mn for AI startup after 15 universities reject him

American entrepreneur Zach Yadegari, who made headlines after revealing that 15 of the 18 universities he applied to had rejected him, has raised $10 million for his latest artificial intelligence startup, Persona, at just 19.
Yadegari, best known as the co-founder of calorie-tracking app Cal AI, has already built and sold two businesses. His latest venture comes months after fitness platform MyFitnessPal acquired Cal AI in March 2026.
According to the website TechCrunch, Persona’s $10 million funding round was led by Vine Ventures, with participation from Z Fellows founder Cory Levy and Collective Global.
Yadegari, who grew up on Long Island, New York, began learning computer programming at the age of seven. He developed an interest in technology early and went on to start several businesses while still in school.
One of his early ventures was a gaming website that allowed students to access games blocked on school networks. He reportedly sold the platform for around $100,000 when he was just 16.
However, Yadegari attracted widespread attention in April 2025 when he revealed that 15 of the 18 universities he applied to had rejected him, including prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and Stanford.
Despite reportedly having a 4.0 GPA, an American College Testing score of 34, and an established business, he failed to secure admission to several of his preferred colleges. He eventually enrolled at the University of Miami.
His entrepreneurial journey continued to gather momentum as his next venture, Cal AI, gained popularity.
Launched in 2024, Cal AI allows users to estimate the calorie content of their meals by uploading photographs. The app uses artificial intelligence to analyse food images and provide nutritional estimates.
The startup experienced rapid growth, eventually attracting the attention of MyFitnessPal, which announced its acquisition of Cal AI in March 2026.
MyFitnessPal told TechCrunch that the app had surpassed 15 million downloads and generated more than $30 million in annual revenue within two years. The acquisition price was not disclosed.
Yadegari left MyFitnessPal in June and subsequently turned his attention to building Persona, marking his latest attempt to expand his presence in the AI industry.
His university rejections became a talking point in 2025. At 19, he has secured $10 million to pursue that ambition.