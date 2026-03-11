‘I knew I was going down’: 19-year-old pilot makes emergency landing on busy Florida road. Watch video

The pilot said the incident will not discourage him from pursuing a career in aviation (Image source: @ABC/X)

A 19-year-old pilot had to make an emergency landing after experiencing engine trouble shortly after takeoff in Jupiter, Florida. According to ABC 25, the incident unfolded on Indiantown Road near Pennock Lane.

The pilot, Niko Bray, and a passenger were forced to bring the small single-engine aircraft down after it lost power just minutes into the flight. “I knew I was only about 500 feet off the ground, so I knew I was going down for sure,” CBS quoted Bray as saying.

Detailing the incident, Bray said he initially considered landing on A1A, but the roadway was too narrow to attempt a safe landing. Instead, he turned west toward Indiantown Road. With assistance from a truck driver who stopped traffic and cleared a path, he successfully landed the plane.