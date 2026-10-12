He walks away as bike goes flying: Terrifying crash caught on CCTV

A 19-year-old man had a miraculous escape after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, sending the two-wheeler flying. CCTV footage of the terrifying collision has gone viral, leaving social media users stunned as the man appears to narrowly escape the impact in a split second.

The viral video captures the terrifying moment when the speeding car crashes into the motorcycle, sending it flying.

The man, who appears to be near the two-wheeler just before impact, manages to escape in a split second. While the motorcycle bore the brunt of the collision, the man escaped without serious injuries.