He walks away as bike goes flying: Terrifying crash caught on CCTV

The viral video captures the terrifying moment when the speeding car crashes into the motorcycle, sending it flying.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 03:52 PM IST
Speeding car rams into bike Tamil Nadu videoThe incident occurred in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu (Photo: Polimer News/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 19-year-old man had a miraculous escape after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, sending the two-wheeler flying. CCTV footage of the terrifying collision has gone viral, leaving social media users stunned as the man appears to narrowly escape the impact in a split second.

The viral video captures the terrifying moment when the speeding car crashes into the motorcycle, sending it flying.

The man, who appears to be near the two-wheeler just before impact, manages to escape in a split second. While the motorcycle bore the brunt of the collision, the man escaped without serious injuries.

Watch here:

According to a report in The Hindu, the man seated on the parked bike has been identified as N Vignesh.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Hindu said the biker sustained injuries, and an investigation is underway. The report added that the car was travelling towards Thisayanvilai.

‘Absolutely biker’s fault’

The video quickly gained momentum on social media, prompting several reactions. Several users blamed the biker for parking his two-wheeler on the main road.

“Buh actually nobody should blame the car, why would that lunatic be parking his bike on the main road m, when there is enough space for him to park it starting frm that pedestrian rail?” a user wrote.

“However we sympathize with the biker , absolutely biker’s fault to stand like that on a single road motorway,” another user commented.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Pick it up’: Voice from above stuns Greater Noida man dumping garbage on street

“The car driver just turn his wheel a bit right side else he will not be there. Such a stupid guy who parked his bike on road and sitting,” a third user reacted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments