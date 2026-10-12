He walks away as bike goes flying: Terrifying crash caught on CCTV

A 19-year-old man had a miraculous escape after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, sending the two-wheeler flying. CCTV footage of the terrifying collision has gone viral, leaving social media users stunned as the man appears to narrowly escape the impact in a split second.
The viral video captures the terrifying moment when the speeding car crashes into the motorcycle, sending it flying.
The man, who appears to be near the two-wheeler just before impact, manages to escape in a split second. While the motorcycle bore the brunt of the collision, the man escaped without serious injuries.
Watch here:
Where is the bike!😳
Accident caused by a car speeding by. Young man escaped with his life by a hair’s breadth. https://t.co/rfNVyfpzN0
— subash kumar (@Krishan10_) October 11, 2026
According to a report in The Hindu, the man seated on the parked bike has been identified as N Vignesh.
The Hindu said the biker sustained injuries, and an investigation is underway. The report added that the car was travelling towards Thisayanvilai.
The video quickly gained momentum on social media, prompting several reactions. Several users blamed the biker for parking his two-wheeler on the main road.
“Buh actually nobody should blame the car, why would that lunatic be parking his bike on the main road m, when there is enough space for him to park it starting frm that pedestrian rail?” a user wrote.
“However we sympathize with the biker , absolutely biker’s fault to stand like that on a single road motorway,” another user commented.
“The car driver just turn his wheel a bit right side else he will not be there. Such a stupid guy who parked his bike on road and sitting,” a third user reacted.