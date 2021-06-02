Watch: 17-yr-old girl fights off a bear to save her dogs, netizens call it ‘insanely brave’

People on social media were amazed by her bravery and lauded her as a hero.

People who love their pets are most willing to risk their life to save them? Well, a 17-year-old girl in the US just did that by fighting with a wild bear to save her family’s dogs. Now, the crazy moment captured on the surveillance camera is going viral online.

The footage showed a large brown bear walking along the narrow top of a brick wall boundary of a home. As the mother bear was with her two bear cubs walking along underneath her, she was extra cautious and protective. The video showed that soon after the wild animal entered the home, a big black dog and two smaller dogs came to the backyard to chase it away.

The bear cubs scampered away while the adult remained atop the fence, taking swipes with its paws at the dogs on the ground. It was exactly at this moment, the young girl plunged into action and shoved the bear off the wall and scooped one of its tiny dogs and ran inside.

The incident happened on Monday at the teen’s backyard in Bradbury, California and the shocking encounter has been watched by millions on TikTok and even on Facebook and Instagram.

As the teen and her pets enter the house, the brown bear can be seen trying to climb the wall again, next to a tree at the back of the garden. On TikTok, it was confirmed that all the dogs were “a little scratched” but doing okay and the bear with its cubs too were safe.

Sharing the video on Facebook, the girl’s mother, Citlally Morinico, called it “one of the scariest moments in life.” Praising her daughter, Hailey, for her superhuman strength, the mother added on Instagram, “My child did not even think, she just ran to save them.”

Talking to KTLA, the teenager said when she initially heard her dogs barking, she thought they were barking at other dogs. “I run to see what they’re barking at and it’s not a dog — it’s a bear,” she said.

“I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby,” Hailey said. “And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked,” she told the local news outlet. The brave teen suffered “a sprained finger and scraped her knee” but the family is glad that’s the only injury.

The mother and daughter, however, also warned others not to push or shove wild bears, hoping this was the first and last time they had such an encounter. “Don’t do what I did, you might not have the same outcome,” the girl said.

The video attracted thousands of comments, with some people praising the woman while others pointing out that the bear was just trying to defend its babies.

People, including celebrities on social media were amazed by her bravery and lauded her as a hero. Many shared that they would have been scared to even approach a mother bear with her cubs as they are very aggressive in nature.

