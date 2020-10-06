17-year-old Texan teen breaks Guinness World Record for longest legs

While being this tall comes with its own pros and cons, Currin is proud to have such an "extraordinary feature".

A 17-year old has set a world record for being the woman with the longest legs in the world. Texas-based Maci Currin’s legs, that stretch to almost a metre-and-a-half, also earned her the record of longest legs for a teenager.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, her left leg is 135.267 cm (53.255 in) long, while her right leg is 134.3 cm (52.874 in).

Currin took the world record from Russia’s Ekaterina Lisina. In 2017, Lisina had broken the Guinness record for being the tallest female professional model with a height of 6 ft 8.77 in, with her legs measuring an unparalleled 132 cm in length. Her left and right leg measured 132.8 cm and 132.2 cm, respectively.

Though Currin is from a family that is relatively tall, neither her parents nor siblings are as tall as the teenager who is 6 ft 10 inches tall. Her legs make up 60 per cent of her total height, the records’ website said.

Currin said she wanted to inspire tall people around the world to accept and embrace their height.

Popular on social media platforms such as TikTok, Currin first realised that her legs are longer than average in 2018 when someone asked her if she wanted a custom pair of leggings when she was not able to find a set in her size. It was soon after that she checked for the title and applied for it.

While being this tall comes with its own advantages and disadvantages, the records’ website said that Currin is proud to have such an “extraordinary feature”.

Having bagged this record, she reportedly hopes to go to college and achieve the record for being the world’s tallest professional model.

