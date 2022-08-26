17-year-old pilot becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world

Breaking two world records, Mack Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft. After a five-month trip across 52 countries, 17-year-old Rutherford landed at Sofia in Bulgaria on Wednesday, a BBC report said.

Rutherford documented his pursuit on social media. One of the posts read, “He has now officially broken 2 Guinness World records 🏆🏆: 1. Youngest person to fly around the world solo. Previous record holder: Travis Ludlow

2. Youngest person to fly around the world solo in an Ultra Light aircraft. Previous record holder: Flyzolo (Zara Rutherford).”

“I am very happy to complete my five months journey around the world and I am back here safely and successfully. It took a bit longer than it supposed to but the landing was completely fine. I am gonna miss flying but also with this journey I am trying to show that young people can make a difference. Those below 18 especially, just follow your dreams, it will eventually come true, just work hard, work hard and you can follow your dreams,” Rutherford is heard saying in one of the videos.

According to CBS, he traversed through Africa and the Gulf region to India, China, South Korea and Japan as well as the northern Pacific. He landed on a volcanic island near the Bering Strait after maneuvering the aircraft in the air for 10 uninterrupted hours. Later, he headed to Alaska and Mexico in the United States, further to Canada and Europe.

A report by The Guardian said that he faced challenges, including sandstorms in Sudan, extreme heat in Dubai, airport closures in India, monsoon rains and technical issues.

Rutherford, who began his journey in March 23 this year, crossed the equator twice. Born in a British family but brought up in Belgium, Rutherford qualified for pilot’s license in 2020. Interestingly, his sister, Zara had held the previous record with her own global flight in January at the age of 19.