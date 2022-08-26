scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

17-year-old pilot becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world

After a five-month trip across 52 countries, 17-year-old Rutherford landed at Sofia in Bulgaria on Wednesday, a BBC report said.

teenager becomes youngest person to fly solo around world, 17 year old pilot flies around world, world record, record of flying around world, indian expressBorn in a British family, but brought up in Belgium, Rutherford qualified for pilot's license in 2020.

Breaking two world records, Mack Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft. After a five-month trip across 52 countries, 17-year-old Rutherford landed at Sofia in Bulgaria on Wednesday, a BBC report said.

Rutherford documented his pursuit on social media. One of the posts read, “He has now officially broken 2 Guinness World records 🏆🏆: 1. Youngest person to fly around the world solo. Previous record holder: Travis Ludlow
2. Youngest person to fly around the world solo in an Ultra Light aircraft. Previous record holder: Flyzolo (Zara Rutherford).”

ALSO READ |US man breaks his own world record of most helicopter spins while skysurfing. Video may make you dizzy

“I am very happy to complete my five months journey around the world and I am back here safely and successfully. It took a bit longer than it supposed to but the landing was completely fine. I am gonna miss flying but also with this journey I am trying to show that young people can make a difference. Those below 18 especially, just follow your dreams, it will eventually come true, just work hard, work hard and you can follow your dreams,” Rutherford is heard saying in one of the videos.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

According to CBS, he traversed through Africa and the Gulf region to India, China, South Korea and Japan as well as the northern Pacific. He landed on a volcanic island near the Bering Strait after maneuvering the aircraft in the air for 10 uninterrupted hours. Later, he headed to Alaska and Mexico in the United States, further to Canada and Europe.

A report by The Guardian said that he faced challenges, including sandstorms in Sudan, extreme heat in Dubai, airport closures in India, monsoon rains and technical issues.

Rutherford, who began his journey in March 23 this year, crossed the equator twice. Born in a British family but brought up in Belgium, Rutherford qualified for pilot’s license in 2020. Interestingly, his sister, Zara had held the previous record with her own global flight in January at the age of 19.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:52:46 pm
Next Story

Azad’s resignation letter to Cong similar to the one I wrote when leaving party: Assam CM

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement