Saturday, July 30, 2022

As floodwaters rage in USA’s Kentucky, teen swims to rooftop with pet dog; rescued after hours

Chloe Adams, 17, put her little pet dog Sandy in a plastic container and swam to a rooftop where they waited to be rescued.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 12:29:03 pm
Kentucky floods, USA Kentucky flash floods, Kentucky floods girl saves dog, 17-year-old girl saves pet dog in Kentucky floods, Indian ExpressAs of July 30, 2022, the death toll for the Kentucky floods touched 16 people.

As Kentucky in the USA reels under severe floods triggered by torrential rains, the story of a 17-year-old girl who rescued her pet dog has touched hearts around the world.

On Thursday, as many parts of Kentucky got submerged under floodwaters, Chloe Adams watched the water levels rise around her house. The teen was alone at home with only her pet dog Sandy for company.

Acting quickly, Adams took out a plastic box, put her pet in it and, with little choice left, swam through the cold floodwaters while dragging the plastic container along.

As reported by CNN, Adams swam to the rooftop of a storage building, which was the only part of the structure that was not submerged, and sat there for hours waiting for help to arrive before she was rescued by her cousin Larry in a kayak.

On Friday, Adams’ father Terry shared a photo on Facebook that showed her sitting on a rooftop with her dog as floodwaters surrounded them. In the post, he shared that his daughter was rescued on time and narrated how she saved their pet dog’s life. It did not take long for the post to hit over 10,000 likes.

Commenting on the post, a Facebook user wrote, “Wow. How scary. I’m glad she is safe and the dog too.” Another person wrote, “Oh wow! Thank the Lord her and her fur baby are okay.”

According to Reuters, as of July 29, the death toll in the Kentucky floods touched 16, while several people remained unaccounted for.

