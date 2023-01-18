scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

15-year-old hearing-impaired boy breaks into tears as he listens to a voice for the first time. Watch

The heartwarming video captures the 15-year-old boy in tears as he hears his doctor's voice.

teenager hears voice for first time, hearing implant, hearing loss, boy hears voice for first time, indian expressOverwhelmed with joy, he smiles brightly and then breaks into tears. A young man and a woman are seen coming close to him and giving him a warm hug.
Listen to this article
15-year-old hearing-impaired boy breaks into tears as he listens to a voice for the first time. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The incredible moment when a teenager with hearing loss was able to hear for the first time has been captured on camera and is quickly going viral on social media. The heartwarming video captures the 15-year-old boy in tears as he hears his doctor’s voice.

The clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows the doctor attaching what seems to be the externally worn microphone in cochlear implant, to the boy’s ears. As she completes the procedure, he is seen sensing the man’s voice. Overwhelmed with joy, he smiles brightly and then breaks into tears. A young man and a woman are seen coming close to him and giving him a warm hug.

ALSO READ |‘This is absolutely beautiful’: Woman fights back tears after hearing her baby laughing for the first time

“This 15-year-old had severe hearing loss since he was a baby. He finally hears ‘Hi, how are you’ from his doctor…. and has the most beautiful reaction. Great news,” read the tweet.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 36,000 views on Twitter. The teenager’s reaction melted hearts online. A user commented, “I can only imagine how wonderful that must be for him.” Another user wrote, “As a parent, being there when your child hears for the first time must be amazing.” A third user commented, “These get me all the time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

Recently, a video featuring a little girl’s reaction after being able to see for the first time went viral on social media. Due to accommodative esotropia, a biological limitation, the child had no vision. However, with a doctor’s consultation, she was given prescription glasses and she saw the world through the corrective gaze. The child was left in awe and her reaction won hearts online.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:55 IST
Next Story

‘Wrestlers can be treated as ghulams of the wrestling federation of India’: Top wrestlers protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close