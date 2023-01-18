15-year-old hearing-impaired boy breaks into tears as he listens to a voice for the first time. Watch

The incredible moment when a teenager with hearing loss was able to hear for the first time has been captured on camera and is quickly going viral on social media. The heartwarming video captures the 15-year-old boy in tears as he hears his doctor’s voice.

The clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows the doctor attaching what seems to be the externally worn microphone in cochlear implant, to the boy’s ears. As she completes the procedure, he is seen sensing the man’s voice. Overwhelmed with joy, he smiles brightly and then breaks into tears. A young man and a woman are seen coming close to him and giving him a warm hug.

“This 15-year-old had severe hearing loss since he was a baby. He finally hears ‘Hi, how are you’ from his doctor…. and has the most beautiful reaction. Great news,” read the tweet.

This 15-year-old had severe hearing loss since he was a baby. He finally hears “Hi, how are you” from his doctor…. and has the most beautiful reaction. Great news 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/vhOgvyelyJ — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 17, 2023

