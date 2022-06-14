scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

This is how a 15-year-old boy helped Ukrainian forces locate Russian invaders

Pokrasa, 15, along with his father, Stanislav Pokrasa, captured aerial photographs of Russian soldiers heading toward Kyiv.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 5:15:36 pm
teenager who helped Ukraine army, 15 year old boy flying drones, drone during war, Ukraine Russia war, indian expressPokrasa, who later fled to Poland following the government's order, is content that he contributed to his country’s efforts against the Russian invasion.(Source: Associated Press)

Andrii Pokrasa loves to fly drones and his hobby helped Ukrainian defence forces against Russia. Pokrasa has been hailed as a “hero” for his drone flying skills and for helping the Ukrainian army in locating Russian convoys during the beginning of the invasion.

Pokrasa, 15, along with his father, Stanislav Pokrasa, captured aerial photographs of Russian soldiers heading toward Kyiv. They pinpointed the location and passed it over to the defence force and within minutes, the invading forces were bombed.

ALSO READ |Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest

Talking about the prevention of the Russian invasion of Kyiv, Pokrasa told Global News that it was “very, very scary”, however, he did not want the Russian soldiers to capture his town.

Pokrasa, who later fled to Poland following the government’s order, is content that he contributed to his country’s efforts against the Russian invasion. “I was happy that we destroyed someone,” he said. “I was happy that I contributed, that I was able to do something. Not just sitting and waiting,” he told Associated Press.

“I can operate the drone, but my son does it much better. We immediately decided he would do it,” Pokrasa’s father, 41, told AP. He is staying in the war-torn country as men under the age of 60 have been ordered to stay.

Best of Express Premium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
More Premium Stories >>

“He was the only one who was experienced with drones in that region,” Yurii Kasjanov, Ukraine commander told Global News. “He’s a real hero, a hero of Ukraine.”

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement