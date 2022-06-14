This is how a 15-year-old boy helped Ukrainian forces locate Russian invaders

Andrii Pokrasa loves to fly drones and his hobby helped Ukrainian defence forces against Russia. Pokrasa has been hailed as a “hero” for his drone flying skills and for helping the Ukrainian army in locating Russian convoys during the beginning of the invasion.

Pokrasa, 15, along with his father, Stanislav Pokrasa, captured aerial photographs of Russian soldiers heading toward Kyiv. They pinpointed the location and passed it over to the defence force and within minutes, the invading forces were bombed.

Talking about the prevention of the Russian invasion of Kyiv, Pokrasa told Global News that it was “very, very scary”, however, he did not want the Russian soldiers to capture his town.

Pokrasa, who later fled to Poland following the government’s order, is content that he contributed to his country’s efforts against the Russian invasion. “I was happy that we destroyed someone,” he said. “I was happy that I contributed, that I was able to do something. Not just sitting and waiting,” he told Associated Press.

“I can operate the drone, but my son does it much better. We immediately decided he would do it,” Pokrasa’s father, 41, told AP. He is staying in the war-torn country as men under the age of 60 have been ordered to stay.

“He was the only one who was experienced with drones in that region,” Yurii Kasjanov, Ukraine commander told Global News. “He’s a real hero, a hero of Ukraine.”