How a 15-year-old boy survived after being stranded for 2 days in the freezing Bering Sea

Derek Parker Aghnaanga had set out on September 4 with his 35-year-old brother, Sidney Kulowiyi, and their cousin to fish for halibut, according to reports by KTUU, The New York Times and the Associated Press. The three were expected to return to St Lawrence Island around 3 am on September 6. When they failed to return, authorities were alerted, and a search operation was launched.

Dense fog initially prevented rescuers from searching the waters. The Coast Guard resumed the operation the following morning with support from the Alaska Air National Guard, local officials, and other agencies, an AP report stated.

15-year-old boy clings to capsized vessel

At around 10.30 am on September 7, the Coast Guard spotted Aghnaanga clinging to the capsized vessel. A nearby fishing ship, the Northwest Explorer, was asked to rescue him. The vessel, carrying 13 crew members including NOAA scientists, was about 39 miles away and took nearly four hours to reach him.