Monday, Oct 31, 2022

‘Absolutely stunning’: Netizens in awe of 1,400-year-old tree as it sheds its golden leaves

Ginkgo trees are considered the oldest living tree species in the world.

ginkgo trees, ginkgo trees viral video, oldest trees in the world ginkgo trees, stunning golden tree sheds leaves in China, oldest tree in the world sheds its leaves, viral beautiful nature videos, indian expressThe ginkgo trees are native to China but are now found all over the world.

As summer turns into fall, many trees shed their leaves into the crisp air of autumn. The view of fallen leaves is beautiful to look at, but if there is one tree that has the most interesting leaf-falling pattern then it’s the ginkgo tree.

What makes the ginkgo trees special is that they shed their leaves within a very short period of one to two days. Their leaf dump usually occurs when the cold starts to set in during the first week of November.

Like most trees, the ginkgo tree has green leaves which turn fully yellow by the time they collectively fall. These trees, considered the oldest tree species in the world, are native to China but are now found all over the world.

On Twitter, photos of a massive ginkgo tree shedding its leaves and turning the ground golden are going viral.

On Sunday, a Twitter user who goes by the name of Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) shared pictures of a massive 1,400-year-old ginkgo tree shedding its leaves at the Guanyin Temple complex in China. These pictures soon went viral as they gathered over one lakh likes.

In his tweet, Khai wrote, “The Ginkgo biloba is one of the oldest living tree species on the planet. Known as a ‘living fossil’, it is the sole survivor of an ancient group of trees that dates back to 270 millions years ago before dinosaurs roamed the Earth.”

Commenting on the photos a Twitter user wrote, “Absolutely stunning 👌”. Another person wrote, “Oh wow, I could sit back and stare at this tree for hours never knew such a beautiful colored tree excited. Thanks for the great photos!”.

