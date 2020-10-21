At more than 7 feet, this 14-year-old boy from China may become the tallest male teenager

Earlier, Kevin Bradford from the United States held the GWR certified title of the world's tallest male teenager.

A 14-year-old boy from China, who is over 7 feet tall, is officially set to become the tallest male teenager in the world. Hailing from Leshan City in the southwestern province of Sichuan, the boy named Xiaoyu measured 221cm (7.25 feet).

To confirm the boy’s height, a Red Star News journalist was asked to be one of the officials. The journalist, who had first met the boy in June 2018, confirmed Xiaoyu’s height and stated that special furniture such as a desk and chair had to be made for him to accommodate his height.

The boy has applied to be the world’s current tallest male teenager with Guinness World Records — a title previously held by a teen from the US who measured 7.10 feet when he was 16.

“Since I have entered school, I have noticed that I am taller than the other kids of my age,” Xiaoyu told the news website. “Many students were mistaking me as a fellow from the senior generation. That did disturb me but I decided to make it something positive by applying to Guinness to see if I could get the world record,” he added.

According to a DailyMail report, on his 14th birthday on Sunday, Xiaoyu attended the measuring session held by Guinness World Records in his hometown of Leshan. The record is intended for males between the age of 13 and 18. At present, the teenager’s application is being reviewed and the results are expected to be announced next month.

Earlier, Kevin Bradford from the United States held the GWR certified title of the world’s tallest male teenager. Born on October 27, he measured seven feet and one inch (2.159 metres) on April 30, 2015, the news website stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd