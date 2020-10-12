‘Lamb mughlai curry with saffron rice’: Indian kid cooks up a storm on MasterChef Australia

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms with netizens praising the little boy for his cooking.

A 13-year-old Indian-origin budding chef has managed to cook up a storm on Junior MasterChef Australia, impressing the judges on the first episode of the show. Born in Australia to Indian parents, Dev is among 14 children who were chosen from over 2000 applications to be a part of the show.

During the episode, the contestants were given the freedom to cook their signature dish and present it to the three judges — Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo. Dev prepared Lamb Mughlai curry with saffron rice, raita, chutney and smoked chicken kebab, leaving the judges licking their fingers.

“I feel as if I’m eating at your table at home with your parents and your brothers,” Zonfrillo said after devouring the food. A video of the judges’ reaction to the 13-year-old’s cooking was shared on the official Instagram handle of the show along with the caption “Dev’s Indian Feast”.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms, with netizens praising the little boy for his culinary skills.

