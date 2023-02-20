scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
‘Truly gifted’: 13-year-old blind pianist flawlessly plays Choplin at railway station in UK

Lucy learned piano with the help of The Amber Trust, a UK-based NGO that provides musical education to blind and partially sighted children.

Some of the biggest piano composers have suffered from physical disabilities. While Beethoven composed some of his greatest hits after suffering from deafness, Stevie Wonder went on to pioneer the genre of jazz blues after going blind soon after his birth. Now it appears that Lucy, 13, is taking forward the legacy of brilliant musicians who display great talents despite their physical limitations.

Lucy was born blind and has autism. She learned piano with the help of The Amber Trust, a UK-based NGO that provides musical education to blind and partially sighted children.

ALSO READ |Argentines sing below balcony of visually impaired man so he can soak in atmosphere of World Cup win. Watch

Last week, Channel 4 tweeted a video that showed the young pianist flawlessly performing a Choplin composition at a train station in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The video was taken for the reality show, ‘The Piano’. The winner of the show will get to play at the renowned Royal Festival Hall.

In the video, the show’s judges, singer-songwriter Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang look stunned by Lucy’s performance. At one point, Lang says: “It’s unbelievable that she can play this piece. How does she study? I mean, it’s incredible.”

Commenting on Lucy’s performance, a Twitter user wrote: “She doesn’t just play it, she plays it with feeling and emotion. You can learn the mechanics but you are born with that. What a lovely, deeply moving performance.”

20-02-2023
