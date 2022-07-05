scorecardresearch
At 13 Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi is the youngest author to publish a book series

Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi says authors like J K Rowling and Joanne Rendell have inspired her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 4:56:35 pm
Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi, youngest person to publish a book series (female), 13 year old author breaks world record, Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi youngest author, Indian ExpressAlhazmi was born in Dhahran, a city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. (Source: Guinness World Records/Twitter)

It takes years for people to get their first book published, but Ritaj Hussain Alhazmi has not one but three of her books published.

With three novels in print, Alhazmi, 13, has been named the world’s “youngest person to publish a book series (female)” by Guinness World Records.

ALSO READ |8-year-old boy sneaked his handwritten book to a library. It’s a hit

While talking to the Guinness World Records Alhazmi said, “Being a Guinness World Records holder is a big achievement that I want to share with young writers. I want to motivate and encourage young writers to take challenges and face obstacles.”

Alhazmi, born in Dhahran city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, is fluent in Arabic and English and credits her writing inspiration to authors like J K Rowling and Joanne Rendell.

From the age of seven, Alhazmi frequently visited libraries in Saudi Arabia which inspired her to write short stories.

Alhazmi’s first novel titled Treasure of the Lost Sea was published in 2019. Her second book, Portal of the Hidden World, was also published in the same year. While her third novel of the series titled Beyond the Future World came out in 2020. She is currently working on the fourth book of the series, The Passage to the Unknown.

After Alhazmi’s second novel came out in 2019, she qualified for the world record for the “youngest person to publish a book series (female)”. When her record was verified, she was just 12 years 295 days old.

Britain’s Bella J Dark holds the record for the “youngest person to publish a book (female)”, after having her book The Lost Cat published when she was just 5 years 211 days old. The Lost Cat was published on January 31, 2022, by Ginger Fyre Press.

