12-year-old piggybacks disabled best friend to school; heart-warming pictures go viral

A 12-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero on the internet after pictures of him piggybacking his best friend to school went viral on several social media platforms. Xu Bingyang has been carrying his classmate Zhang Ze to school for the past six years as his friend suffers from a rare muscle condition that prevents him from moving or walking on his own, the Daily Mail reported.

Bingyang also helps Ze with other tasks such as refilling his water bottle, fetching lunch and even taking him to the washroom. The bond between the boys left many emotional after pictures of the two were shared on social media.

The boys, who are sixth-grade students at the Hebazi Town Central Primary School in the county of Qingshen, spoke to China daily Sichuan online about the bond they share.

While Bingyang said he didn’t mind carrying Ze as he weighed more, Ze shared the things the two did together. “Xu Bingyang is my best friend. Every day, he studies with me, chats with me and plays with me. I thank him for looking after me like this every day,” said Ze.

The viral pictures of the two boys left many netizens emotional. While some lauded the friendship between the two, others called Bingyang a “Hero”.

