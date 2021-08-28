12-year-old makes £290,000 by selling pixelated digital whale emojis

A London teen has made around £290,000 (Rs 2,93,38,798) after he sold his pixelated digital whale emoji collection, called Weird Whales, as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The collection comprises 3,350 pixelated whales.

Benyamin Ahmed, 12, has decided to keep his earnings in the form of Ethereum, in which his collection was sold. Ahmed has been coding since he was five.

He spent $300 on the project, which was the cost of the gas fee charged to blockchains to verify every NFT, stated CNBC.

Ahmed designed whales, on pixel art, for his collection based on different backgrounds, eye accessories, headgears, mouth accessories and bases. “He then generated 3,350 unique digital collectibles programmatically using an open-source Python script that he customised for his collection. It is the first instance of a Kawaii pixel whale used in a generative art project with custom on-chain and cryptographically secure provenance,” says the NFT website.

As reported by BBC, Ahmed and his brother Yousef were encouraged by their father, Imran — a software developer — to learn coding at the ages of five and six.

Imran said the boys started doing it as a fun exercise but it got serious along the way and since coding is not easy to pick up, they used to practice 20 to 30 minutes every day, without breaks.

Ahmed told CNBC that he learned about NFTs earlier this year. “I got fascinated with NFTs because you can easily transfer the ownership of an NFT by the blockchain.”

His first collection on NFT, after learning about the technology, was inspired by Minecraft, a videogame. Ahmed had created 40 pixelated versions of Minecraft Yee Haa, as per CNBC.