Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Actors turn real-life superheroes for 12-year-old recovering from brain surgery

Actors and artists reached out to the child after the boy's uncle tweeted saying that the kid would love to receive 'get well soon' message from actors who had portrayed superheroes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 5:01:27 pm
Many who came across the heartwarming gesture lauded the actors and artists. Several others also wished Anthony a speedy recovery

A 12-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery had his dream come true when he received get-well-soon messages from Hollywood actors who played superhero characters.

The special messages reached the boy after his uncle reached out to Marvel and DC Comics on Twitter.

“Just wanted to share a request. @Marvel @DCComics #Superheroes My 12-year-old nephew is a huge fan. He just had emergency brain surgery on Thurs and I know he’d be ecstatic if a hero out there could send a get well. I just want to do something for him,” he had tweeted,

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who has played Deadpool in Marvel films, replied saying,” “I’m on it, what’s his name?”. Overjoyed, the man revealed that his nephew’s name is Anthony. “He will absolutely lose his mind! Thank you so much!!!” he added.

Following Reynolds’ reply, several actors including Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, and artists who are part of DC comics shared superhero-inspired cartoons and messages, wishing Antony a speedy recovery. Batman artist Mikel Janin too created a ‘get well soon’ drawing for the 12-year-old.

Many who came across the heartwarming gesture lauded the actors and artists. Several others also wished Anthony a speedy recovery. Take a look at some of the comments here:

