Actors turn real-life superheroes for 12-year-old recovering from brain surgery

A 12-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery had his dream come true when he received get-well-soon messages from Hollywood actors who played superhero characters.

The special messages reached the boy after his uncle reached out to Marvel and DC Comics on Twitter.

Just wanted to share a request. @Marvel @DCComics #Superheroes My 12 year old nephew is a huge fan. He just had emergency brain surgery on Thurs and I know he’d be ecstatic if a hero out there could send a get well. I just want to do something for him. #help pic.twitter.com/fLqMV3swWF — Ryan C (@MMFQDEATH) March 1, 2020

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who has played Deadpool in Marvel films, replied saying, "I'm on it, what's his name?". Overjoyed, the man revealed that his nephew's name is Anthony. "He will absolutely lose his mind! Thank you so much!!!" he added.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who has played Deadpool in Marvel films, replied saying,” “I’m on it, what’s his name?”. Overjoyed, the man revealed that his nephew’s name is Anthony. “He will absolutely lose his mind! Thank you so much!!!” he added.

I’m on it. What’s his name? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2020

His name is Anthony. He will absolutely lose his mind! Thank you so much!!! — Ryan C (@MMFQDEATH) March 3, 2020

Check your DM’s. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2020

Following Reynolds’ reply, several actors including Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, and artists who are part of DC comics shared superhero-inspired cartoons and messages, wishing Antony a speedy recovery. Batman artist Mikel Janin too created a ‘get well soon’ drawing for the 12-year-old.

All the best getting better little dude. Remember, Batman is on your side. pic.twitter.com/6ftCbd7Dx7 — Tom King (@TomKingTK) March 2, 2020

“You’re bigger and you’re stronger than you know. Get well, mighty one.” pic.twitter.com/TZF1t5nROl — Patch (@PatrickZircher) March 2, 2020

Many who came across the heartwarming gesture lauded the actors and artists. Several others also wished Anthony a speedy recovery. Take a look at some of the comments here:

You are the man Ryan! pic.twitter.com/4V0715bEYq — Solar Boy AutomataVM (@pablitox777) March 3, 2020

Now this is so awesome! Thank you Ryan for making a little boys day! — The Dawg (@DownatthePound) March 3, 2020



You have so gotta be deadpool ryan !!!!! — craig (@craigy1977) March 3, 2020

@VancityReynolds the world is a better place with you in it! — Tom Roughley (@troughle) March 3, 2020

