11-year-old boy praised online after driving ill grandmother to safety

An 11-year-old boy from Indianapolis has been praised on social media after he drove his ill grandmother home in a car.

Eleven-year-old PJ Brewer-Laye was driving his go-kart around the neighbourhood while his grandmother, Angela Brewer-Laye, did her afternoon exercise routine around a mile from their house.

However, when the boy noticed that his grandmother was ill, he quickly drove back in his go-kart and returned at the wheel of her car.

Brewer-Laye, in a Facebook post, said that she was basically on her knees and couldn’t walk when her grandson decided to spring into action.

“My grandson PJ was riding his 4 wheeler up and down the road and noticed my demeanour. He immediately sprung into action. All of a sudden I saw my Mercedes Benz coming toward me and guess who was driving…Yes PJ.” Brewer-Laye wrote.

Brewer-Laye wrote that he carefully drove, parked the car and helped her out of the car.

“Let me tell you this child is ONLY 11 YRS OLD!! and can drive better than his momma,” she wrote.

In the video shared by Brewer-Laye, the 11-year-old is seen sitting behind the wheel and driving while asking for directions.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the post praised the boy for his driving skills and quick thinking. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

