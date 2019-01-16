Netizens give hilarious twist to #10YearChallenge and the results will leave you ROFL-ing!

If the ‘Bird Box Challenge’ on social media was not enough, a new trend, #10YearChallenge, has caught everyone’s attention. From celebrities, brands to people, many are posting their pictures of 2009 and 2019 showcasing the changes they have gone through in the past 10 years. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are being flooded with posts with two pictures put side by side along with the hashtag #10YearChallenge.

Though it is not clear what’s the main purpose of the challenge, but according to The Standard, the overall message of the challenge was of “self-love” and to show the world how, in these 10-years, one has “glowed up”.

However, the ‘mischievous minds’ on social media found an interesting way to convert this challenge into something hilarious and the results are sure to leave you ROFL-ing!