Friday, March 04, 2022
102-year-old man breaks Thailand’s 100m record, finishes race in 27.08 seconds. Watch video

Janpram has participated four times in the championship and he is renowned as the oldest sprinter in Thailand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2022 11:10:48 am
102-year-old athlete, Thailand, 100-meter dash record, elderly athlete, record, old sprinter, indian expressJanpram won all gold medals in the 100-105 years category during Thailand Masters Athletes Championships.

A 102-year-old man from Thailand, Sawang Janpram has astonished netizens as he has set a new record for his age group by finishing 100-meter dash in just 27.08 seconds.

Janpram won all gold medals in the 100-105 years category during Thailand Masters Athletes Championships held during the last weekend in southwestern Samut Songkhram province, the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) reported. Janpram has participated four times in the championship and he is renowned as the oldest sprinter in Thailand.

In a video shared by Reuters on Twitter, Janpram is seen acing discus and 100-meter dash events.

Watch the video:

“Getting into sports made me strong and well. As well as this, exercising helps improve your appetite so you eat well too,” Sawang was quoted as saying by Reuters.

See reactions:

The elderly sprinter started walking twice a day at a local stadium with his daughter ahead of the games, instead of his habitual walk once a day.

“My father always has positive thoughts … so he is in a great mental health condition. In terms of physical health, he has gotten much stronger,” Siripan, 70-year-old daughter of Janpram, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Viwat Vigrantanoros, president of Asia Masters Athletics, was quoted as saying by NNT that the number of participants in the seniors’ category has increased. There were only about 300 participants when the championship commenced in 1996 while there are over 2,000 participants in the games in the age group of 35 to 102 years.

