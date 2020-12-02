101-year-old woman, who recovered from Covid-19 twice, tests positive again

The centenarian again tested positive in November, but is currently asymptomatic. (Photograph: Twitter/JotaJotaDaza)

A 101-year-old woman in Italy, who lived through the Spanish Flu and the second World War, tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time in the last one year.

The woman, Maria Orsingher, first tested positive for Covid-19 in February and then for a second time in September, when she underwent treatment for around 18 days, RT reported. But her doctors said that her hospitalisation was mostly precautionary due to her age and the health risks involved with the disease.

“In February, mother was hospitalised in Sondalo and then also the doctor of the hospital in Sondalo, where she was treated, told us that she had never had such an elderly person come out of the coronavirus in this way, she was breathing alone and did not have fever,” her daughter Carla told RT.

The centenarian again tested positive in November, but is currently asymptomatic. So far, she has not required breathing assistance and did not develop a fever. Orsingher, who struggles to communicate with her three children as she is deaf, is currently bed ridden.

Orsingher, however, is not the first elderly person who has managed to beat the odds after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In August, Purakkatt Veettil Pareed, a 103-year-old resident of Kerala’s Aluva, recovered from the illness.

In another case, Anandibai Patil, a 106-year-old woman from Thane in Maharashtra, too, was able to defeat Covid-19 in September.

