This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and ‘night owl’ routine for her incredible longevity

She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am (AI-generated representative image)

Jiang Yueqin, a resident of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, is reportedly in good physical condition for her age and is a mother of seven. According to a South China Morning Post report, she still has all her natural teeth and has never needed dental treatment or dentures.

Over the past two years, Yueqin has adopted an unconventional lifestyle. She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am. After getting out of bed, she starts her day with a cup of green tea, the report added.

Explaining her mother’s sleeping habits, Yao Songping said, “My mum is just like a young person; she’s a true night owl. Despite her late nights, her sleep quality is excellent. She falls asleep within minutes of lying down. This routine only developed over the past two years.”