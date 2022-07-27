Watch: More than 1,00,000 kg of plastic removed from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Ocean pollution is one of the major causes of the climate crisis in the world today. Plastic that stays in the ocean water for a long time breaks down into microplastics and ends up contaminating the delicate marine life.

To tackle this, The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation, devised a special technology that first gathers the scattered plastic in one place in the ocean and then extracts it for recycling.

ALSO READ | Diver helps octopus to get rid of plastic cup, old video triggers conversation on plastic pollution

Earlier this month, the NGO managed to remove 1,00,000 kg of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

BREAKING: more than 100,000kg of plastic removed from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP). Thank you to our determined offshore crew and supporters worldwide; together, we have now officially cleaned up 1/1000th of the GPGP. pic.twitter.com/DLWPNkspcr — The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) July 25, 2022

Correct me if I’ve missed something, but I see a simple solution: a small (20-50 cents) tax on all plastics, that’s refundable when they’re brought to a recycling point. All those empty bottles would magically disappear from beaches and parks. — Lord Richard Head (@DennisBreen6) July 26, 2022

Just because China does nothing, it doesn’t mean we all should do nothing. — CapCorgi (@CapCorgiTTV) July 26, 2022

Oceanic plastics slowly degrades into microplastics which can cycle through the environment and marine food chain. Removing large plastics reduces the risk of micro-plastics. — nelson (@minedixer_) July 25, 2022

Why are the billionaires of this world not on board with $$$ to support this project. @elonmusk — Canadian Critic (@Hoth1970) July 25, 2022

We keep mopping it with the tap open. We have to tackle the cause first. Rich countries ship the crap abroad and then it gets dumped there. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Unfortunately, no one is talking about this! And they want a big thumbs up for cleaning up their own mess. https://t.co/Izp7im5wsx — mootje (@mootje13802025) July 26, 2022

That’s like saying what’s the point of having fire fighters as there will always be fires or what’s the point of having police officers as there will always be crime anyway ? Ridiculous comment . If people are doing something to help we should support them — Stephen McHugh (@Stphn86McHugh) July 26, 2022

Awesome!!! Keep it up! This is good news. Going to be a while but every little bit helps–that’s less plastic in the ocean to be eaten up by sea creatures so yeah–good job! https://t.co/VE3DHcrUTK — Rachel Dobbs 🐙 🇺🇦 🌻 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇲 (@rapunzel6977) July 26, 2022

Think about this next time you scratch your head about weather extremes. All that is less than 1/1000th of that garbage. This is our fault. We are all guilty and it needs to change immediately. It may already be to late, but no choice but to try🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/AlTftSOzXV — izzy jones (@risingsun5169) July 26, 2022

The video of the cleanup that it tweeted on Monday has gone viral with over 4.3 million views and over 30,000 retweets.

Commenting on the video a Twitter user wrote, “Think about this next time you scratch your head about weather extremes. All that is less than 1/1000th of that garbage. This is our fault. We are all guilty and it needs to change immediately. It may already be to late, but no choice but to try🤷‍♀️”.

Another Twitter user appreciated the NGO for its work and wrote, “Awesome!!! Keep it up! This is good news. Going to be a while but every little bit helps–that’s less plastic in the ocean to be eaten up by sea creatures so yeah–good job!”.