Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Watch: More than 1,00,000 kg of plastic removed from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation, tweeted a video of the work it undertook with the help of a special technology.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 5:42:26 pm
Ocean plastic, Ocean plastic pollution, The Ocean Cleanup NGO, NGO removes 100,000kg of plastic from Great Pacific Garbage Patch, 100,000 kg plastic removed from ocean, Indian expressThe Great Pacific garbage patch, also called Pacific trash vortex, is a garbage patch, located in the North Pacific Ocean.

Ocean pollution is one of the major causes of the climate crisis in the world today. Plastic that stays in the ocean water for a long time breaks down into microplastics and ends up contaminating the delicate marine life.

To tackle this, The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation, devised a special technology that first gathers the scattered plastic in one place in the ocean and then extracts it for recycling.

Diver helps octopus to get rid of plastic cup, old video triggers conversation on plastic pollution

Earlier this month, the NGO managed to remove 1,00,000 kg of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

The video of the cleanup that it tweeted on Monday has gone viral with over 4.3 million views and over 30,000 retweets.

Commenting on the video a Twitter user wrote, “Think about this next time you scratch your head about weather extremes. All that is less than 1/1000th of that garbage. This is our fault. We are all guilty and it needs to change immediately. It may already be to late, but no choice but to try🤷‍♀️”.

Another Twitter user appreciated the NGO for its work and wrote, “Awesome!!! Keep it up! This is good news. Going to be a while but every little bit helps–that’s less plastic in the ocean to be eaten up by sea creatures so yeah–good job!”.

