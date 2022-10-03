1,000 drones create terrifying dragon on sky, realise childhood imaginations

Stunning visuals projected on the sky never fail to impress spectators. Jaw-dropping creations using multiple drones have been gaining traction online recently. Now, a massive dragon projected on the air with numerous drones has astounded netizens.

Proving the magnificence and wonder technology can create, 1,000 drones gathered in the form of a giant dragon have gone viral. A clip shared by the YouTube channel Geoscan Drone Show shows the terrifying dragon moving and it is heard growling beside a seemingly lit-up building.

“A terrifying dragon composed of 1,000 drones,” read the caption of the clip. The location of the display is not known.

Many users were amazed to watch the terrifying dragon. The clip left one user reminiscing memories of childhood when one used to imagine dragons. The user commented, “As a kid I always wondered how the world would react if a big a** dragon from the sky randomly appeared just like this.” Another user wrote, “This is insane!” A third user commented, “Wow! It’s amazing.”

The skyscape of Ahmedabad was recently lit up with a drone show on the eve of the 36th National Games. The show depicted the map of Gujarat, the logo of National Games, an outline of the Statue of Unity, a map of India and other symbols. The drone show, designed and produced by the indigenous startup Botlab Dynamics, was held ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29.