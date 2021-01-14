scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
‘Kindness matters’: A new classmate’s note to a 10-year-old warms hearts on Twitter

An interaction between two 10-year-olds was shared by one of their parents and people on social media were moved by it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2021 5:27:00 pm
boy welcomes new kid, new kid thank you letter to boy in school, new school first day experience, good news, ravi kahlon, indian express, canada newsThe new student gave him a thank you note and the boy's proud father shared it on Twitter.

A 10-year-old Canadian boy’s gesture of sitting with a new student in school during recess and a note from his new friend is warming hearts on social media.

A lawmaker from British Columbia, Ravi Kahlon, shared what his son had done and the letter from the new student.

“My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch,” he wrote.

“Sitting with me outside felt better than anything…thank you so much,” the new student wrote in the note. He also asked whether he could sit with them from now on.

People on Twitter were moved by the child’s gesture and also praised the boy’s father for “raising his child right”. Many others recalled their experiences of being the “new kid” in school and spoke about how kindness matters.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the post.

