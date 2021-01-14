‘Kindness matters’: A new classmate’s note to a 10-year-old warms hearts on Twitter

The new student gave him a thank you note and the boy's proud father shared it on Twitter.

A 10-year-old Canadian boy’s gesture of sitting with a new student in school during recess and a note from his new friend is warming hearts on social media.

A lawmaker from British Columbia, Ravi Kahlon, shared what his son had done and the letter from the new student.

“My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch,” he wrote.

“Sitting with me outside felt better than anything…thank you so much,” the new student wrote in the note. He also asked whether he could sit with them from now on.

Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1MNgvMeK7 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 14, 2021

People on Twitter were moved by the child’s gesture and also praised the boy’s father for “raising his child right”. Many others recalled their experiences of being the “new kid” in school and spoke about how kindness matters.

