10-year-old’s powerful poem about having dyslexia is leaving netizens teary-eyed

An inspirational poem by a 10-year-old highlighting the misconceptions about dyslexia — a learning disability — has moved netizens. Shared by the student’s teacher Jane Broadis, the poem is a palindrome — reads forward and backwards — that brings out, in its own innocent way, the stereotypes that children with learning disabilities have to face.

“Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10-year-olds,” tweeted Broadis along with the photograph of the poem titled Dyslexia.

Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10 year olds. Please share – I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher? pic.twitter.com/tmEQpiRrhq — Jane Broadis (@Jb5Jane) February 27, 2019

“I am Stupid

Nobody would ever say

I have a talent for words

I was meant to be great

That is wrong

I am a failure

Nobody could ever convince me to think that

I can make it in life.”

The poem, when read from top to bottom, sounds depressing and heartbreaking, however, when read backwards, conveys a positive message. It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many praising the student. “I was reading it backwards like “life in it make can I” and was like…. this doesn’t make any sense and then I realised. Why is this child more intelligent than me,” wrote Calum McSwiggan on the viral post.

