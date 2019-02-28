10-year-old’s powerful poem about having dyslexia is leaving netizens teary-eyed

Toggle Menu
"Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10-year-olds," tweeted Broadis along with the photograph of the poem titled Dyslexia.

“Why is this child more intelligent than me,” wrote Calum McSwiggan on the viral post. (Source: Getty Images)

An inspirational poem by a 10-year-old highlighting the misconceptions about dyslexia — a learning disability — has moved netizens. Shared by the student’s teacher Jane Broadis, the poem is a palindrome — reads forward and backwards — that brings out, in its own innocent way, the stereotypes that children with learning disabilities have to face.

“I am Stupid
Nobody would ever say
I have a talent for words

I was meant to be great
That is wrong
I am a failure

Nobody could ever convince me to think that
I can make it in life.”

The poem, when read from top to bottom, sounds depressing and heartbreaking, however, when read backwards, conveys a positive message. It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many praising the student. “I was reading it backwards like “life in it make can I” and was like…. this doesn’t make any sense and then I realised. Why is this child more intelligent than me,” wrote Calum McSwiggan on the viral post.

